Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

This is a contrast between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 28 54.39 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $39.2, while its potential downside is -17.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.