Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 381.93% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.