Reviewing Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.24% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Spotify Technology S.A. has 27.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 15.64% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -2.90% -1.20% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology S.A. N/A 142 0.00 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.71

Spotify Technology S.A. currently has an average target price of $157.5, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. The competitors have a potential upside of 73.70%. Given Spotify Technology S.A.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spotify Technology S.A. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spotify Technology S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spotify Technology S.A. 1.71% 6.64% 13.51% 13.53% -12.36% 36.51% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Spotify Technology S.A. has stronger performance than Spotify Technology S.A.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spotify Technology S.A. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Spotify Technology S.A.’s competitors have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spotify Technology S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spotify Technology S.A.

Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Spotify Technology S.A.’s rivals beat Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.