Reviewing Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)’s and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s results

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), both competing one another are Broadcasting – Radio companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology S.A. 135 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Entercom Communications Corp. 6 0.58 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spotify Technology S.A. and Entercom Communications Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -6.4% -2.1% Entercom Communications Corp. 0.00% -22.5% -8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spotify Technology S.A. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Entercom Communications Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Entercom Communications Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spotify Technology S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. and Entercom Communications Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology S.A. 1 0 4 2.80 Entercom Communications Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.32% for Spotify Technology S.A. with average price target of $165.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spotify Technology S.A. and Entercom Communications Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 27.6% of Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spotify Technology S.A. -0.93% -1.53% -4.95% -1.18% -14.72% 20.2% Entercom Communications Corp. -2.58% 4.4% -12.67% -9.97% -12.19% 12.26%

For the past year Spotify Technology S.A. was more bullish than Entercom Communications Corp.

Summary

Spotify Technology S.A. beats Entercom Communications Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.