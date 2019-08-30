Reviewing Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)’s and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s results

Both Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology S.A. 142 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 4 0.33 N/A 0.41 7.91

Demonstrates Spotify Technology S.A. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -2.9% -1.2% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Liquidity

Spotify Technology S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spotify Technology S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Spotify Technology S.A. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology S.A. 1 0 6 2.86 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spotify Technology S.A.’s upside potential is 24.89% at a $170.29 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares and 55.4% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 27.6% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spotify Technology S.A. 1.71% 6.64% 13.51% 13.53% -12.36% 36.51% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 1.25% -1.52% -15.36% -29.65% -52.21% -13.33%

For the past year Spotify Technology S.A. has 36.51% stronger performance while Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has -13.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.