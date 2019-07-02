Reviewing Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH)’s and Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s results

Both Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) are Sporting Goods companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 5 0.20 N/A 0.55 7.73 Johnson Outdoors Inc. 70 1.40 N/A 4.58 17.75

In table 1 we can see Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Johnson Outdoors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0.00% 38.3% 5.5% Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 11%

Risk & Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Johnson Outdoors Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Johnson Outdoors Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Johnson Outdoors Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 103.56%. Johnson Outdoors Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $95 average price target and a 25.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Johnson Outdoors Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Johnson Outdoors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 72.9%. About 1% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. -1.84% -12.53% -25.26% -14.8% -7.59% -2.74% Johnson Outdoors Inc. -1.81% 12.02% 26.6% 13.4% 9% 38.49%

For the past year Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Johnson Outdoors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors Inc. beats Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, reloading equipment, and shooting gears; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, and optics. Further, the companyÂ’s stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and other services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost River, and SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse brand names. As of August 14, 2017, the company operated 85 retail stores in 22 states. SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.