Reviewing Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH)’s and Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s results

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) have been rivals in the Sporting Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 5 0.21 N/A 0.56 8.02 Callaway Golf Company 17 1.23 N/A 0.93 19.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Callaway Golf Company. Callaway Golf Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Callaway Golf Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 5.1% Callaway Golf Company 0.00% 12.2% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Callaway Golf Company has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Callaway Golf Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Callaway Golf Company 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Callaway Golf Company’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 33.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Callaway Golf Company are owned by institutional investors at 92.3% and 94.02% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Callaway Golf Company has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 8.19% 14.25% 2.28% -12.65% -12.3% 2.51% Callaway Golf Company -0.81% 5.83% 6.63% 12.65% -4.23% 19.87%

For the past year Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Callaway Golf Company

Summary

Callaway Golf Company beats on 11 of the 11 factors Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, reloading equipment, and shooting gears; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, and optics. Further, the companyÂ’s stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and other services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost River, and SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse brand names. As of August 14, 2017, the company operated 85 retail stores in 22 states. SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. The company also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names. In addition, it licenses its trademarks and service marks for use on golf related accessories, such as golf apparel and footwear, golf gloves, prescription eyewear, and practice aids. The company sells its products directly to golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, and to third-party distributors in the United States, as well as in approximately 100 countries. It also sells pre-owned golf products through its Website, www.callawaygolfpreowned.com; and new golf products through its websites www.callawaygolf.com and www.odysseygolf.com. Callaway Golf Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.