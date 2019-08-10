Reviewing Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)’s and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s results

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) compete against each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok Holdings Inc. 14 1.34 N/A -0.06 0.00 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72

Table 1 highlights Spok Holdings Inc. and Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spok Holdings Inc. and Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4% Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Spok Holdings Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Spok Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Spok Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Spok Holdings Inc. and Telefonica Brasil S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is $13.75, which is potential 3.46% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Spok Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 88% are Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04% Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66%

For the past year Spok Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Telefonica Brasil S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Spok Holdings Inc.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.