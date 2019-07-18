Reviewing Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 126 10.85 N/A -1.89 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 4.39 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Splunk Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Splunk Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Veritone Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Splunk Inc. has a 10.75% upside potential and an average target price of $153.27. Meanwhile, Veritone Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 33.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Splunk Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Splunk Inc. and Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 29.4% respectively. 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76% Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89%

For the past year Splunk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veritone Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Veritone Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.