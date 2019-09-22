Reviewing Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 126 9.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 58 11.12 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Splunk Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Splunk Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Splunk Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$141.8 is Splunk Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.61%. Competitively PROS Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $69, with potential upside of 12.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Splunk Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Splunk Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 97.14% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has weaker performance than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.