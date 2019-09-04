Reviewing Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 128 7.86 N/A -2.11 0.00 Intuit Inc. 260 10.62 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 demonstrates Splunk Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Intuit Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Splunk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Splunk Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

$144.2 is Splunk Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 33.25%. Competitively Intuit Inc. has a consensus target price of $289.44, with potential upside of 1.84%. The data provided earlier shows that Splunk Inc. appears more favorable than Intuit Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Splunk Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 91.2% respectively. 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was less bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Splunk Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.