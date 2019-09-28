Reviewing Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 118 1.89 150.40M -2.11 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 12 0.00 9.12M 0.38 37.10

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 127,263,496.36% 0% 0% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 75,873,544.09% 33.4% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

Splunk Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. Its rival GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Splunk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Splunk Inc. has a 20.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $141.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.