Reviewing Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s results

Both Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 126 9.09 N/A -2.11 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 1.06 N/A 0.18 58.86

In table 1 we can see Splunk Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Splunk Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Splunk Inc.’s upside potential is 15.53% at a $141.8 average price target. Competitively Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 26.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. looks more robust than Splunk Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares and 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.