Reviewing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s results

Both Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 9.73 N/A 1.67 26.48 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.31 N/A 1.70 11.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 89.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. was more bullish than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.