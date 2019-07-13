Reviewing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s results

Both Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 40 10.82 N/A 1.67 25.67 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 25.70 N/A 1.00 26.36

Table 1 highlights Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$41 is Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.48%. On the other hand, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s potential downside is -1.96% and its consensus target price is $27.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares and 72.9% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 2.94% 5.09% 7.98% 4.42% 13.75% 21.3% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Spirit Realty Capital Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.