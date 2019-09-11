Reviewing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.11 N/A 1.67 26.48 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.74 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.11% and an $46.25 consensus price target. Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 51.09% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Clipper Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 25.16% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.