Reviewing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)’s and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 47 0.85 89.65M 1.67 26.48 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 3 -1.62 90.44M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 190,623,006.59% 5% 2.6% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 2,682,724,252.49% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has an average price target of $47.83, and a -0.06% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 54% respectively. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 25.16% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.