Reviewing Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has 29.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has 13.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 0.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. N/A 22 19.85 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The potential upside of the rivals is 104.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s rivals beat Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.