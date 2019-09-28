Reviewing Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB)’s and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s results

Since Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 21 0.00 13.89M 1.08 19.85 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 40 1.16 25.72M 3.33 12.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 65,891,840.61% 6.7% 0.9% Enterprise Financial Services Corp 64,348,261.20% 13.9% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 1 3.00

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has a 19.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.5. Enterprise Financial Services Corp on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 17.19% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. seems more appealing than Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 13.3% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88% Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76%

For the past year Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has -5.88% weaker performance while Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 10.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services Corp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.