Reviewing Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB)’s and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)’s results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 22 5.09 N/A 0.99 22.80 Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 35 4.72 N/A 2.37 14.75

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 0.7% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 32.1%. 11.2% are Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.62% 5.17% 4.01% 20.7% 4.98% -0.92% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.13% -4.27% -8.38% -10.33% -16.34% 8.03%

For the past year Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has -0.92% weaker performance while Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has 8.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Allegiance Bancshares Inc. beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.