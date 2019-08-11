Reviewing Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s results

This is a contrast between Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.51
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|53
|13.92
|N/A
|1.47
|35.56
Table 1 highlights Spirit MTA REIT and National Retail Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and National Retail Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Spirit MTA REIT and National Retail Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Competitively National Retail Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $54.67, with potential downside of -0.58%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|-0.68%
|-0.08%
|-0.78%
|0.21%
|18.06%
|7.69%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has stronger performance than National Retail Properties Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.
