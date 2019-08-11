Reviewing Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s results

This is a contrast between Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.51 N/A -6.17 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 13.92 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 highlights Spirit MTA REIT and National Retail Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and National Retail Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Spirit MTA REIT and National Retail Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively National Retail Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $54.67, with potential downside of -0.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has stronger performance than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.