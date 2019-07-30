Reviewing Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s results

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.51 N/A -5.36 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.32 N/A 1.56 25.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.7% -9.8% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spirit MTA REIT and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has an average target price of $41.5, with potential upside of 10.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. Spirit MTA REIT’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has -3.51% weaker performance while Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has 22.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.