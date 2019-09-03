Reviewing Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)’s and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s results

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.57 N/A -6.17 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.14 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spirit MTA REIT and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Spirit MTA REIT and Drive Shack Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, which is potential 48.62% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT was less bullish than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Drive Shack Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.

