Reviewing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.60% 11.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. N/A 84 12.64 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 2.25 2.50 2.48

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $97.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.60%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.