Reviewing Spire Inc. (SR)’s and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Inc. 83 2.06 N/A 4.24 19.46 ONEOK Inc. 68 2.39 N/A 2.95 23.76

Table 1 highlights Spire Inc. and ONEOK Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ONEOK Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Spire Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Spire Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ONEOK Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spire Inc. and ONEOK Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.2% ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.23 shows that Spire Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ONEOK Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Spire Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, ONEOK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. ONEOK Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spire Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spire Inc. and ONEOK Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ONEOK Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 7.58% for Spire Inc. with average price target of $88. ONEOK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $72 average price target and a 5.57% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Spire Inc. appears more favorable than ONEOK Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Spire Inc. shares and 77.7% of ONEOK Inc. shares. Spire Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.4% are ONEOK Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spire Inc. -3.48% -1.45% -3.09% 5.98% 15.99% 11.24% ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9%

For the past year Spire Inc. has weaker performance than ONEOK Inc.

Summary

ONEOK Inc. beats Spire Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.