Reviewing SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)’s and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s results

Since SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) are part of the Semiconductor – Specialized industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.21 N/A -0.85 0.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 20 0.00 N/A 1.64 11.96

Table 1 demonstrates SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is 377.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.77 beta. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 11.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.4% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 45.95% are SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. -2.2% -12.66% 2.14% 23.29% 45.65% 98.08%

For the past year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.