Reviewing Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)’s and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 187.25 N/A 0.21 15.88 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spherix Incorporated and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated shares and 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats on 4 of the 6 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.