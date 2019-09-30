Reviewing Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)’s and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s results

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 2 0.00 2.33M -0.84 0.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.76 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spherix Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spherix Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 108,985,453.01% 21.7% 19.4% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spherix Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares and 95.7% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares. Spherix Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Comparatively, BrightView Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend while BrightView Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors BrightView Holdings Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

