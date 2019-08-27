Reviewing Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.57 N/A -3.12 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

In table 1 we can see Sphere 3D Corp. and StoneCo Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. Its rival StoneCo Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sphere 3D Corp. and StoneCo Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

Meanwhile, StoneCo Ltd.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 8.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sphere 3D Corp. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 77% respectively. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance while StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.