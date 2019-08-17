Reviewing Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s results

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 -0.34 N/A -3.12 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.52 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sphere 3D Corp. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sphere 3D Corp. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.45 beta, while its volatility is 145.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Rosetta Stone Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sphere 3D Corp. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rosetta Stone Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 45.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sphere 3D Corp. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend while Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.