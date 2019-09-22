Reviewing Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)’s results

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.58 N/A -3.12 0.00 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sphere 3D Corp. and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, LINE Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year LINE Corporation has weaker performance than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors LINE Corporation beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.