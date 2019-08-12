Reviewing Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

This is a contrast between Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -3.12 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 16 7.02 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sphere 3D Corp. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sphere 3D Corp. and Carbon Black Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. Its rival Carbon Black Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Carbon Black Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sphere 3D Corp. and Carbon Black Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Carbon Black Inc. is $19.33, which is potential -11.82% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance while Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.