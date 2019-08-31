Reviewing Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

Since Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 22 4.32 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sphere 3D Corp. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sphere 3D Corp. and Agilysys Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp.’s 2.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 145.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Agilysys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. and Agilysys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s potential downside is -6.42% and its consensus target price is $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sphere 3D Corp. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 78.3% respectively. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Agilysys Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend while Agilysys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.