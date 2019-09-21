Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.05 N/A -2.18 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 137.89% at a $28 consensus target price. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 34.99%. Based on the results shown earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.