Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.22 N/A -2.18 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential upside is 130.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 47.8% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.