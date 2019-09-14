Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.22
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential upside is 130.32%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 47.8% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
