Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

This is a contrast between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.96 N/A -2.18 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 137.89% at a $28 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.