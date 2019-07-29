Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -2.63 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.16 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 173.51% at a $28.5 consensus price target. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 584.93% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.