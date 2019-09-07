Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 175.55% and an $27.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 110.08% and its consensus target price is $2.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

On 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.