Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.11 N/A -2.18 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.01 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.65% and an $27.5 average price target. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,814.38% and its average price target is $5.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spero Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.