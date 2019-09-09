Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.11
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.01
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.65% and an $27.5 average price target. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,814.38% and its average price target is $5.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spero Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
