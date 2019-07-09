Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.09
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 27 Current Ratio and a 27 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 162.19%. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 93.67% and its average price target is $30. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 86.1% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
