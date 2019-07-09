Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.09 N/A -2.63 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 27 Current Ratio and a 27 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 162.19%. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 93.67% and its average price target is $30. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 86.1% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.