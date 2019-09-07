Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 175.55% at a $27.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential 16.21% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.