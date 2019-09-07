Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 175.55% at a $27.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.