Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.96 N/A -2.63 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.12 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 137.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28.5. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 192.11% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.