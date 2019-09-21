Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.05 N/A -2.18 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 137.89%. Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $116, with potential upside of 66.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.