Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

We are contrasting Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.05 N/A -2.18 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 137.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.