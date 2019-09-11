Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.10 N/A -2.18 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.54 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 119.12% and an $27.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.