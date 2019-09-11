Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|19.10
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.54
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 119.12% and an $27.5 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
