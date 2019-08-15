Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

We are comparing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.51 N/A -2.18 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.53 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 199.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.