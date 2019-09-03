Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.25 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 171.36% at a $27 average target price. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 average target price and a 79.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 9.35%. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.