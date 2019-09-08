Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

We are contrasting Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 319.87 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $27.5, and a 175.55% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CorMedix Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.