Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

This is a contrast between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 104 2.80 16.39M 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,464,052.29% -34.5% -31.2% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,730,876.28% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 173.70% at a $28 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.